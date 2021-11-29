Providence fines construction company for Small Business Saturday roadwork

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The construction company responsible for the closure of a Providence street lined with small businesses during one of the busiest shopping days of the year has been fined for working without a permit.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office tells 12 News the city has fined S. Francisco Construction Company $500 for not pulling a permit prior to working on the roadway.

Businesses along Hope Street took to social media Saturday morning to express their frustrations regarding the unexpected roadwork, especially on Small Business Saturday.

Asher Schofield, the owner of Frog & Toad, described the construction detours as “the hot mess we needed.”

“Small Business Saturday is probably, like, the highest revenue, highest traffic day that businesses like mine experience every year,” Schofield previously told 12 News. “So, it’s come as a complete surprise to us that traffic is totally detoured from this street, and parking is inaccessible at the moment on Hope Street proper.”

The city spokesperson said Hope Street reopened around 1 p.m. after they tracked down the company behind the detours.