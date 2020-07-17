Providence extends water park hours, opens two cooling centers ahead of heat wave

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — In preparation for the upcoming heat wave, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Friday that 12 of the city’s water play parks and two cooling centers will be open longer until at least Tuesday.

From July 18-21, all Providence water parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. All of the city’s splash pads, except for Fargnoli Park, will also be open during those times.

Two cooling centers will be readily available from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. The Providence Career and Technical Academy Auditorium will be accessible by the Cranston Street entrance, and Cross Roads on Broad Street will be accessible at any time of day throughout the heat wave.

Coronavirus screening and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry to the cooling centers. Masks will be required inside and contact information will be taken in case contact tracing is necessary.

Providence

