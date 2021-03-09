Providence extends vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50+ in two additional neighborhoods

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence announced residents ages 50 and older who live in the 02904 and 02905 ZIP codes are now eligible to make an appointment at vaccination clinics.

Eligibility remains for residents 65 and older as well as those who are 50 and older in the 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908 and 02909 ZIP codes.

“I want to commend the Rhode Island Department of Health for granting our request to expand prioritized vaccination efforts targeting our residents hardest hit by COVID-19,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Eligible residents are encouraged to register for a vaccine appointment through the city’s online portal VaccinatePVD.com.

Anyone who can’t register themselves is asked to call the Mayor’s Center for City Services by dialing 311 or (401) 421-2489 for assistance.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are available to residents at no cost, and insurance is not required.