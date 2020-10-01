Providence extends free 2-hour parking through end of 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to help local businesses, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President Sabina Matos announced Thursday that two hours of free parking will continue to be offered in the city’s commercial districts through Jan. 1, 2021.

As part of the ReThinkPVD campaign, the free two-hour parking will be available every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the following areas:

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street

Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street

Dean Street – Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street

Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue

Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street

Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street

Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street

Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row

Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street

South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street

Point Street – From Eddy to East Franklin Street

Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street, Angell Street from Prospect Street to Governor Street and Waterman from Prospect Street to Governor

Wayland Square – Including Angell Street and Waterman Street

Wickenden/Ives – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street

While parking meter violations will not be issued during those two-hour periods, parking time limits will be enforced.

“We know that everything we can do as a city to support and uplift our local businesses right now makes a difference,” Elorza said. “I hope that free two-hour parking through the fall and holidays will encourage our neighbors and visitors to frequent local restaurants and retail whiling exploring our community as safely and as often as possible.”

Additionally, city businesses can apply to use up to two legal parking spaces as designated takeout spaces for up to 15 minutes.