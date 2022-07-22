PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As this heat wave continues, the city of Providence announced it’s increasing the availability of emergency cooling centers and outdoor water parks to help residents cool off.

Temperatures have topped 90º the past three days, and that’s expected to continue through Sunday.

The city’s pools and water parks will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, while the water parks will also be open Sunday, July 24, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tips to avoid heat-related illness: