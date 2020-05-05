Providence expects to lose $8 million due to pandemic closures

The Providence Place Mall has been closed since March 17, with restaurants only allowed to offer takeout and delivery. (file photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration projects the coronavirus pandemic will cost the city more than $8 million in revenue from various taxes, fines and fees during the current fiscal year that has two months left, though the mayor’s finance team is still currently predicting a balanced budget.

According to projections submitted to the Providence City Council late last week, the Elorza administration anticipates falling short of its originally expected $506 million in revenue by about $8.2 million, instead bringing in nearly $498 million for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The bulk of the shortfall is attributed to the coronavirus pandemic; with restaurants currently only allowed to offer takeout and delivery and tourists nowhere to be found, meals and beverage taxes are now expected to come in at $5.2 million for the year instead of $6.4 million, and the hotel tax is projected to bring in $1.7 million instead of the originally budgeted $2.3 million.

With fewer people parking at meters, both the meter revenue and the parking ticket revenue is down. Plus, the school-zone speed cameras are off, choking off that revenue source, and the municipal court is closed, causing a drop in fines and forfeitures. In all, it means the Department of Public Safety now expects to take in $8.9 million instead of the budgeted $10.6 million, and the Department of Public Works is projected to bring in $4.6 million, $1 million less than originally expected.

The city gets the bulk of its revenue — $345 million this year — from property taxes, which remain unchanged in the new projections. While final tax payments for the year were due last month, the city is allowing a grace period for people to pay up to June 30 without late fees or interest.

Elorza’s aides had previously declined to release specific revenue projections when asked by reporters, but the latest numbers were provided as part of a required monthly operating report submitted to Gina Costa, the internal auditor.

The report shows the city trimming budgets in various departments to make up for the shortfall this year, resulting in a balanced budget for the fiscal year. The lack of snow this past winter, for example, has led to $1 million in savings in the Department of Public Works, according to the city.

The report also shows a $2.3 million decrease in health insurance costs for active employees, which city spokesperson Patricia Socarras says is because of fewer medical claims than the city originally budgeted.

Larry Mancini, the city’s chief financial officer, told the Council Finance Committee last Thursday night the city has frozen non-essential spending, resulting in some departmental savings.

Mancini also said the city has not yet dipped into the $10 million rainy day account, though he said the city would not make a new payment into the fund, instead using the money to help cover the revenue shortfall.

“It seems prudent to us that now we are in this rainy day environment, that the rainy day budgeted payment … will be needed and be relied upon in the current year to be used to offset either loss of revenue or additional expense,” Mancini said.

“We have not drawn one dollar out of the current rainy day account balance,” Mancini added, though he said it would be considered as a last resort.

City Councilman John Igliozzi, the chair of the Finance Committee, said the panel will be keeping “a watchful eye for the truth and veracity of the numbers.”

“The most difficult part of this exercise that we’re doing in the City Council Finance Committee is trying to extract the true information, and then be able to act appropriately based on the information we receive,” Igliozzi said.

Actual revenue could change depending on when businesses reopen, which could start this weekend. Gov. Gina Raimondo said she hopes to enter Phase 1 on Saturday after her stay-at-home order lifts on Friday, which would allow for limited retail reopenings and possibly outdoor dining at restaurants.

The reopening of retail would more directly benefit the state’s coffers, since the state collects the 7% sales tax, but the city could tangentially benefit by getting increased parking meter revenue. The reopening of restaurants would directly benefit Providence’s budget with meals and beverage taxes, as would the reopening of the municipal court, which could happen as early as next week.

Raimondo told reporters Tuesday she is actively talking with Elorza about the reopening plan, but said she does not yet know from their conversations whether the mayor will reopen businesses in the city on the same timeline as her statewide orders.

Asked if Elorza was on board with Raimondo’s timeline, spokesperson Emily Crowell said he is “supportive of the plan,” and will be updating his own executive orders this week.

