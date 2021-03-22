Providence expands vaccine eligibility to ages 18+ in hard-hit ZIP codes

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is expanding the eligibility for vaccines to all adults ages 18 and older across five ZIP codes that have been hit harder by the pandemic than the rest of the city.

Residents of Providence who live in 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908 and 02909 became eligible on Monday.

More appointments are expected to be posted on the city’s vaccination clinic website on Monday, according to city spokesperson Ben Smith. Eligible Providence residents also will be able to make appointments at the state-run site at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center located in Providence as well as the municipal clinics and community partners, such as pharmacies and health centers.

The city is getting about 4,000 doses this week between the municipal clinics and the community partners, Smith said.

Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls have all been able to expand eligibility to younger residents earlier than the rest of the state, as the cities were battered by the coronavirus and had higher rates of infections and hospitalizations. Providence’s expansion has only included certain ZIP codes, leaving out the East Side, which has had lower coronavirus rates than the rest of the city.

The rest of the city — and the state — is currently vaccinating people 60 and older, in addition to Rhode Islanders ages 16 and up who have certain underlying health conditions.

Gov. Dan McKee announced last week all Rhode Island adults are expected to be eligible for a vaccine appointment by April 19, though he said they might not be able to get a shot quickly after that date because of limited supply.