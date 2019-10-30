Providence Ethics Commission opens investigation into councilman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Ethics Commission voted Wednesday to investigate a complaint made by a top public works official against Councilman Michael Correia.

The vote, which was reported by the commission’s chair after a discussion behind closed doors, was on an “initial determination” of the complaint.

Chairman Andrew Kanter said the commissioners determined that the facts in the complaint, if true, are “sufficient to constitute a violation of the Code of Ethics.”

The complaint will be sent to the city’s law department for investigation. The law department has already hired outside lawyer Gerald Coyne, the former deputy attorney general, to investigate the complaint.

The city also hired attorney Artin Coloian to represent Correia.

The outside attorneys were brought in to avoid a conflict of interest, since the law department is charged with both investigating ethics complaints and representing city councilors in legal disputes.

Coloian, who attended Wednesday night’s meeting, declined to comment on the investigation.

The complaint was filed by DPW Deputy Director Michael McKenna in August, alleging that Correia “uses DPW assets, resources and personnel for political and personal gain.”

It cites Correia’s “almost daily” emails requesting DPW services, and alleges he is “circumventing the proper channels” for public works requests by using his authority as a councilman and chairman of the Public Works Committee to get work done in his ward.

The complaint also points to a text message conversation, first reported by Target 12 in June, between Correia and Highway Superintendent Sal Solomon, where the two discuss DPW waste pickups, the possible demotion of McKenna, and budget line items for DPW requests.

The text thread begins with Correia sending Solomon a list of addresses where items have apparently been dumped, such as TVs, junk and mattresses.

In response, Solomon writes in all caps: “WHAT ARE THESE PICK UPS WORTH TO YOU.”

Correia replies: “McKenna’s demotion,” a reference to the DPW deputy director. He also mentioned extra budget line items for street sweeping and weed whackers.

The text messages were exchanged during the budget process, when council leaders were determining what to include or cut from the city budget. Correia, the council president pro tem, is a member of the leadership team.

Correia confirmed the authenticity of the text messages back in June, but denied any quid pro quo. He also confirmed that he was interested in eliminating the position of deputy DPW director, which was only reinstated last year.

The texts became public prior to the release of the council’s budget plan, and McKenna’s job was not cut.

McKenna has also filed a defamation lawsuit in Superior Court alleging Correia has made false statements about McKenna for years, including telling city employees that he is lazy, untrustworthy and racist. McKenna claims the insults ramped up after he supported a “ward rotation policy” that would have require a more equitable distribution of DPW services throughout the city.

Correia, in a counterclaim filed with the court, said McKenna has attempted to “intentionally and systemically sabotage” the councilman. He called the lawsuit a “political stunt.”

