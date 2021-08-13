Providence employee charged with felony assault

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman who works for the City of Providence has been arrested and charged with felony assault, according to authorities.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Violga Rodriguez was arrested at the Providence Communications Department Friday, where she’s worked as a control center operator since 2017.

Lague said the investigation into the 26-year-old began Wednesday, when a woman reported she was assaulted on Broad Street.

The victim said the current girlfriend of her child’s father, whom she only knew as “Bibbi,” was among a group of woman who followed her down Broad Street in a vehicle earlier that day, according to Lague.

Lague said the group’s vehicle ultimately rammed into the victim’s car and trapped her. The victim claimed that, when she got out of her car, “Bibbi” attacked her, punching her several times.

The victim also reported being pepper sprayed by another woman in the group during the altercation, Lague said.

Investigators were ultimately able to identify “Bibbi” as Rodriguez, and subsequently issued a warrant for her arrest.

Rodriguez is currently on administrative leave with pay from the City of Providence and is charged with felony assault and vandalism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community