Providence employee charged with felony assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman who works for the City of Providence has been arrested and charged with felony assault, according to authorities.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Violga Rodriguez was arrested at the Providence Communications Department Friday, where she’s worked as a control center operator since 2017.

Lague said the investigation into the 26-year-old began Wednesday, when a woman reported she was assaulted on Broad Street.

The victim said the current girlfriend of her child’s father, whom she only knew as “Bibbi,” was among a group of woman who followed her down Broad Street in a vehicle earlier that day, according to Lague.

Lague said the group’s vehicle ultimately rammed into the victim’s car and trapped her. The victim claimed that, when she got out of her car, “Bibbi” attacked her, punching her several times.

The victim also reported being pepper sprayed by another woman in the group during the altercation, Lague said.

Investigators were ultimately able to identify “Bibbi” as Rodriguez, and subsequently issued a warrant for her arrest.

Rodriguez is currently on administrative leave with pay from the City of Providence and is charged with felony assault and vandalism.