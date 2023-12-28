PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing his sister to death and seriously injuring his mother in Providence faced a judge Thursday morning.

Wesney Clairsainvil, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault with intent to commit a felony resulting in serious injury, and disorderly conduct.

He was ordered held without bail and to undergo a competency evaluation. He is also not allowed to have contact with his mother.

Police say 28-year-old Daphney Clairsainvil was about to head to work when Clairsainvil approached her and stabbed her multiple times in the driveway of her Adelaide Avenue home.

Their mother, 53-year-old Raysia Dupera, tried to intervene when Clairsainvil stabbed her as well before fleeing the scene.

Both women were rushed to the hospital where Daphney died from her injuries. At last check, their mother was in critical condition.

Clairsainvil is due back in court on Jan. 11.