PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning Rhode Islanders that one of its branches will be closed Tuesday due to severe flooding.

The Providence branch, located at 325 Melrose Street, will be closed through at least Wednesday, according to officials.

DMV staff will contact customers who had reservations to reschedule their appointments.

All other DMV offices and online services have not been affected and are still open.