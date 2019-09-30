Providence diocese offers support to domestic violence victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Monday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence announced a new initiative to provide support for victims.

Pathway to Peace, Domestic Violence Outreach aims to help the “countless women and men experiencing some form of physical, emotional and psychological abuse every day,” according to Carol Owens, director of the diocese’s Office of Life and Family and a victim of abuse herself.

“We want people to know that there is hope out there, that they don’t need to be in that situation,” Owens said. “You don’t have to walk this road alone.”

The program offers free counseling, emotional support and advice, Owens said, as well as resources and referrals from outside agencies.

Information and support are also available for anyone who may know of someone in need of such help, according to Owens.

For more information, contact Owens at (401) 278-4518.