Providence detectives nationally recognized in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Three Providence detectives were recognized nationally Tuesday — receiving prestigious awards from the U.S. Attorney General for their work in law enforcement.

George Duarte, Jeffrey Richards and Anthony Roberson were honored by Attorney General William Barr during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C.

The detectives were awarded the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. The award, given annually for the past three years, recognizes police officers and deputies for their exceptional law enforcement efforts.

“To my mind, there is no more noble profession than serving as a law enforcement officer,” Barr said. “You put your life and wellbeing on the line to protect your communities.”

In all, 19 law enforcement officers and deputies were recognized from jurisdictions across the country.

Duarte and Richards were honored for their roles in tracking down an alleged serial rapist who’s accused of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting a high school student as she walked to school in February 2017.

Roberson, a 17-year veteran on the Providence Police Department, was honored for his innovations in community policing.

He was specifically recognized for his “Shop with a Cop” program, which has served roughly 300 children, and his “Handshake Initiative” in which successful adults from all walks of life welcome students to school.

The U.S. Department of Justice received close to 200 nominations for more than 400 people.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said the awards validate the department’s commitment to keep the city safe and promote positive community interactions.