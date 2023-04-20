PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley is teaming up with Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez and Healthy Communities Acting Director Rachel Newman Greene to help fight against prescription drug abuse.

In honor of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Providence will open four locations to allow residents to dispose of expired or unused medication Saturday, April 22.

The following sites will be available:

Walgreens Pharmacy on 295 Academy Avenue

Walgreens Pharmacy on 533 Elmwood Avenue

Providence Public Safety Complex on 325 Washington Street

Roger Williams Park’s Broad Street Entrance

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“My administration is committed to reducing overdose deaths and supporting those struggling with substance use. This initiative helps reduce the risks these medications pose for families in our city,” Smiley said.

Aside from National Drug Take-Back Day, the Providence Public Safety Complex always accepts unused and expired medications from residents looking to dispose of them.