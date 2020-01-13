Providence Deli robbed at gunpoint; suspect remains on the loose

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Providence deli at gunpoint Sunday evening.

A police report obtained by Eyewitness News said the suspect, who is described as a black male in his 20s, entered the Providence Deli & Grill Mart on Elmwood Avenue and pointed a firearm at an employee behind the counter.

The police report said the suspect demanded the employee “hand him the money from the cash register.”

After stealing between $800 and $1,000 in cash, the police report said the suspect left the store and began running down Westfield Street.

The employee then saw the man hop into a silver Nissan Altima and, as the vehicle drove away, the employee told officers the man fired his gun twice out of the car window at him, according to the police report.

The police report said the employee was not struck by either of the bullets.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police learned the suspect had a burn scar on the right side of his face. It also isn’t clear in the surveillance footage whether shots were actually fired.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.