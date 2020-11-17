Providence cuts social gathering limit to 5 people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday said the social gathering limit in the city of Providence would decrease to five people starting Sunday, as coronavirus cases continue to soar.

The new limit is half the size of the statewide gathering limit, currently set at ten people.

Catered events, which statewide can have 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors, will also be downsized in the capital city, Elorza’s office said. Those indoor events will be limited to ten people indoors in Providence and 25 people outdoors. (A special events permit can be obtained for gatherings larger than the limit, according to a press release.)

The mayor detailed new restrictions in a news conference over Zoom Tuesday afternoon, where he also disclosed that his parents, aunt and uncle contracted COVID-19 back in March.

“My mother got extremely sick,” Elorza said, adding that she spent two weeks on a ventilator at Rhode Island Hospital. “We almost thought that we were going to lose her.”

Elorza said his mother is doing better now, but he wanted to share the experience as he asks people to take the virus seriously, especially with Thanksgiving coming up next week.

“There are still a lot of folks out there in the community that say that this sickness is nothing but a bad flu,” Elorza said. “When it hits hard, this thing is lethal.”

Elorza is expected to sign an executive order detailing the new restrictions, which will include the recommendation to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays that Gov. Gina Raimondo has already imposed statewide. Restaurants already must close dine-in services during those hours, but can still do takeout and delivery.

Elorza stopped short of otherwise closing in-person dining at restaurants, a step taken by nearby Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said restaurants in that city will be limited to takeout and delivery only starting Thursday until Nov. 30.

Providence City Hall will remain open for in-person business, but more staffers are going to be working from home, Elorza said. He recommended that people conduct transactions online or by phone by calling 311 rather than coming to City Hall in person.

Providence Municipal Court has also closed to in-person arraignments and hearings, though people can still go to the public safety complex to pay tickets in person or do so online if they don’t need a hearing.

Providence had 806 new COVID-19 cases the first week of November, the most recent week for which municipal data is available. The rate per 100,000 residents was 449 that week, high above the summer threshold of 100 that was set as the goal to reopen schools.

Central Falls had the highest rate of new cases that week, at 727 per 100,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.