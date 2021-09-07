Providence councilwoman due in court for alleged hit-and-run crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Carmen Castillo is set to face a judge Tuesday morning after being charged with a misdemeanor crime following an alleged hit-and-run crash.

According to a police report, the crash occurred on Broad Street just before 10 p.m. on July 4.

The other driver told police he was in the breakdown lane and attempted to re-enter the travel lane heading south when a silver Honda CRV first collided with the rear of his Toyota Camry, then side-swiped it on the driver’s side, as well.

The Honda did not stop and “fled southbound on Broad Street,” according to the report. The driver gave officers the Honda’s license plate number, which police listed on the initial report as registered to Castillo.

Castilo turned herself in the morning of July 6.

She was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident with an attended vehicle, a misdemeanor.