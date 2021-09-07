Providence councilwoman due in court for alleged hit-and-run crash

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Carmen Castillo is set to face a judge Tuesday morning after being charged with a misdemeanor crime following an alleged hit-and-run crash.

According to a police report, the crash occurred on Broad Street just before 10 p.m. on July 4.

The other driver told police he was in the breakdown lane and attempted to re-enter the travel lane heading south when a silver Honda CRV first collided with the rear of his Toyota Camry, then side-swiped it on the driver’s side, as well.

The Honda did not stop and “fled southbound on Broad Street,” according to the report. The driver gave officers the Honda’s license plate number, which police listed on the initial report as registered to Castillo.

Castilo turned herself in the morning of July 6.

She was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident with an attended vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/27/21: NEARI's Bob Walsh

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community