Providence councilwoman charged following alleged hit-and-run crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Carmen Castillo has been charged with a misdemeanor crime following an alleged hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

According to a Providence Police report, the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday on Broad Street near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The other driver told police he was in the breakdown lane and attempted to re-enter the travel lane heading south when his car collided with a silver Honda CRV. The Honda did not stop and “fled southbound on Broad Street,” according to the report. The driver gave officers the Honda’s license plate number.

Castillo is listed on the report as the operator of the Honda.

She turned herself in at Providence Police headquarters Tuesday morning, accompanied by attorney Artin Coloian, according to police. (Coloian has represented numerous other council members with recent legal troubles.)

Police Chief Hugh Clements said Castillo was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an attended vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Castillo did not immediately answer a phone call seeking comment. Coloian, her attorney, declined to immediately comment on the charge.

There were no reports of any injuries in the crash, according to police, though Coloian said Castillo sought medical attention the next day. Castillo had two passengers in her car, according to the report.

Castillo was released by police and is due in court to answer to the charge on September 7.

A Democrat first elected to the City Council in 2011, Castillo represents Ward 9, which includes Elmwood and South Elmwood. She was recently elected majority whip of the council by her colleagues.