PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a monthslong recovery after a recreational vehicle hit her on a hike, Providence Councilwoman Helen Anthony is planning to return to city business on Thursday.

Anthony, 63, was hit by a recreational vehicle in California in June while she was crossing the entry road to Point Lobos State National Reserve, according to California Highway Patrol.

Police said Anthony was in a crosswalk at the time, and the 82-year-old driver had accelerated “to an unsafe speed.” The driver stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Ultimately, no charges were filed.

In August, Anthony’s family told 12 News she had left the intensive care unit in California and had been continuing her recovery for several weeks in Rhode Island.

“Helen will work closely with her doctors and her family to decide how best to ease back into public life, and in the meantime expresses sincere gratitude for the many forms of care and respect for her privacy the Providence community has shown to her and to her family,” her family said in August.

Anthony was sworn into the City Council in 2019. She represents Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill, and Wayland neighborhoods.

Due to her recovery, which has required rehabilitation, medical appointments, and rest, Anthony hasn’t been at a City Council meeting since June 1.

Prior to her absence, Anthony had also served on the Rules Committee and chaired both the on Finance and Claims and Pending Suits committees. A City Council spokesperson told 12 News that Anthony will remain head of the Finance Committee, but she will step down as chair of the latter.

Anthony will be met Thursday night with Mayor Brett Smiley’s proposal to shift $20 million of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funding to housing and other priorities, which is slated to be introduced at the City Council meeting.

The Finance Committee will eventually vet the proposal.

During her absence, Anthony missed out on some key decisions, including the Finance Committee approving Providence’s $583 million city budget. The budget had been vetted by Anthony and other panel members in the weeks prior to her leave. Her colleagues praised Anthony for making the budget process more transparent.

Later in the year, the committee vetted two proposed payment in lieu of taxes agreements, also known as PILOTs. In a Sep. 17 letter to her constituents, Anthony said she wanted to see some of the language strengthened and hoped a supplemental agreement with Brown would be considered separately.

The agreements were considered together and were ultimately both approved by the City Council in a 9-1 vote. Anthony was one of five councilors absent from the vote.