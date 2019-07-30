Providence Councilman Luis Aponte officially resigns amid embezzlement plea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of a condition of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte Tuesday submitted his resignation.

Council spokesperson Billy Kepner delivered Aponte’s resignation letter to City Hall and picked up Aponte’s keys and city-issued cell phone.

Aponte – who once served as council president – pleaded no contest Monday to one count of felony embezzlement. As part of his punishment, Aponte was also sentenced to a 4.5-year suspended sentence. In exchange, three additional charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

BREAKING: Councilman Luis Aponte has formally resigned his seat and turned in his keys and city cell phone. pic.twitter.com/cuhLa57vXi — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) July 30, 2019

Aponte, the longtime councilman from Ward 10, was still serving as council president when he was indicted in 2017 with embezzlement after Board of Elections officials found he spent more than $13,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.

