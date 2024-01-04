PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence residents and business owners would be able to help pay for sidewalk fixes under a proposal that a city councilor plans to unveil Thursday.

Councilman John Goncalves is introducing the ordinance at the Providence City Council’s first meeting of the year on Thursday night, when the panel is also set to give final passage to Mayor Brett Smiley’s five-year infrastructure plan.

Goncalves’ proposal would allow city residents and commercial property owners who are current on their property tax payments to participate in a 50/50 Sidewalk Program, which would help replace or repair damaged sidewalks or curbs.

The ordinance says funds may only be used for the repair or replacement of existing sidewalks that have been damaged by the roots of street trees, general wear, or aged concrete, including tree removal or maintenance as approved by the Public Works, Planning and Engineering Departments through the application process.

The ordinance will be referred to committee for review. Other communities, including Pawtucket, have similar sidewalk payment programs, though some residents have taken issue with the city failing to foot the entire bill.

As Target 12 reported last month, Providence has a list of thousands of complaints regarding the state of city sidewalks, some of which have been pending for years. Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for the mayor, said the city repaired approximately 573 sidewalks last year.

The amendment calls creating a 50/50 Sidewalk Program Fund, funded with $1 million from the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. The property owner and city would split the bill for projects costing up to $5,000, but anything more than that falls on the property owner to pay.

Mayor Brett Smiley’s full Capital Improvement Plan is up for its second and final council vote on Thursday night, and is expected to pass. Councilors already gave the five-year plan unanimous support in an initial vote at a special meeting last month.

In the first two fiscal years, Smiley’s proposal calls for more than $100 million in improvements. The first year of funding includes:

$12.33 million to the Parks Department to fund things like new water parks, and playground/field upgrades

$9.05 million to the Public Property Department to fund various mechanical, electrical, and plumbing repairs in city buildings

$7.81 million to the Planning Department to help improve areas like Kennedy Plaza, or the Woonasquatucket Greenway/Riverwalk

$22.1 million to the Public Works Department to pay for road paving, sidewalk repairs/replacement, and more.