Providence Community Library to help eligible residents schedule vaccine appointments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence residents who need a hand scheduling a vaccine appointment can now find help at city libraries.

The Providence Community Library announced Monday that staff members will be available to help eligible residents sign up for appointments at one of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Anyone in need of assistance with navigating the online sign-up process can call any PCL library location (Fox Point, Knight Memorial, Mount Pleasant, Olneyville, Rochambeau, Smith Hill, South Providence, Wanskuck and Washington Park) during scheduled hours.

Staff members will help to input information into the system on a resident’s behalf to schedule an appointment. Several PCL locations have staff who can also assist callers in Spanish.

The Library says it cannot assist people who do not meet eligibility requirements, book appointments at other Providence-based clinics, including those at Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy locations, or appointments at facilities in other municipalities. However, it will post updates about eligibility changes on social media and its website.

Providence Community Library says it will also launch a new, dedicated Facebook page for Spanish speakers, Conectando Nuestra Gente.

“Over the last twelve months, we have sought to provide programs and services that bring people together and maintain a sense of community,” Library Director Cheryl Space said in a news release.

“By assisting with the vaccination process, we are now helping Providence to open up its economy and transition back to normal life,” Space added.

For more information about materials, services and programs at Providence Community Library, visit provcomlib.org.

The City of Providence already allows residents to book appointments online 24 hours a day at providenceri.gov/vaccinate , where the sign-up process is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Residents who need assistance can dial 3-1-1 or (401) 421-2489 to speak with a Mayor’s Center for City Services (MCCS) Representative who can walk them through the enrollment process in English or Spanish. MCCS is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m..