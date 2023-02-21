PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Providence library was vandalized overnight.

David Raileanu, director of Red Ink Community Library, tells 12 News two bricks were thrown through the Cypress Street nonprofit’s windows, one of which had an “anti-Communist message” written on it.

Raileanu believes the vandals targeted the library in anticipation of Red Books Day, which is when the nonprofit celebrates the publication of the Communist Manifesto.

This isn’t the first time the library has been targeted, with Raileanu describing it as a “recurring pattern of harassment.”

Last year’s celebration was disrupted by more than a dozen neo-Nazis, who shouted obscenities and repeatedly banged on the library’s windows.

While he normally doesn’t jump to conclusions, Raileanu believes those responsible for the vandalism are part of that same neo-Nazi organization.

“It’s very hard to draw any kind of conclusion other than that it’s the same group that has been harassing us for [more than a year],” he said. “It’s very clear that the group is still active and still trying to cause trouble.”

Raileanu said while the library’s main goal is to facilitate conversations and teach others to appreciate different points of view.

“We do a lot of reading, and have lots of conversations back and forth … and those conversations never involve bricks,” he said. “I would encourage anybody who is interested in learning more about what we do here to just come have a conversation with us.”

