PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is warning area residents that on Wednesday, May 23, they will be conducting a full-scale active shooter training exercise on campus.

The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who live nearby may hear loud noises and see Providence police responding to the campus, officials said, but it’s all part of the exercise.

Signs have been placed around campus to remind students about the training.

People are asked to avoid the area during that time.

“It is the college’s objective in this exercise to develop plans and processes that will make our campus and our community a safer place,” PC officials said in a statement.