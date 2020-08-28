CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Providence College suspends 17 students for violating COVID-19 mandates

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence College has suspended 17 students for reportedly violating the college’s “COVID-19 Code of Conduct.”

College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement Friday that they’ve “experienced significant violations of our established protocols by a number of students” following their return to campus.

“I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct,” Sicard said. “This disregard for clearly defined protocols jeopardized the health and safety of others in our campus community.”

“While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester,” he continued.

Sicard said students have been warned time and time again of the consequences for failing to comply with the “COVID-19 Code of Conduct,” emphasizing that this will not be tolerated at Providence College.

“Please let this notification serve as a reminder that it is up to each member of the Providence College community to take individual responsibility for our collective success and to demonstrate how we care for one another,” Sicard said.

It’s unclear how the students violated the COVID-19 Code of Conduct. While suspended, the students can’t attend classes in person or participate in any campus activities.

Providence

