Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College has received a $1 million donation to support the women’s field hockey program.

The funding was donated by William Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz, owner of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team.

It’s one of the largest gifts to women’s athletics in school history, according to the college.

Wirtz made the donation in honor of his daughter Hillary Wirtz, who graduated Providence College in 2001 and played on the team.

“I have such proud memories of watching Hillary and the team excel on and off the field,” Rocky Wirtz recalled. “The Wirtz family is pleased to be able to give back, to support the field hockey program, and to provide other student-athletes with the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.”

The money will be used to establish the Wirtz Family Fund for PC Field Hockey, according to the school, which will support the team with travel, game costs, recruiting, professional development, supplies, summer tuition and coaches’ salaries.

The college said it will also establish the Wirtz Family Scholarship Fund, which “will enhance the scholarship allotment for the field hockey program in compliance with NCAA regulations.”

“I hope the donated funds can provide an opportunity for talented student-athletes to attend PC, compete at the highest level, and receive a quality education,” Hillary Wirtz said.