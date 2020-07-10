Providence College president appoints school’s first female executive VP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than a century, a woman holds the title of executive vice president at Providence College.

On Friday, PC President Fr. Kenneth Sicard announced the promotion of Ann Manchester-Molak, the college’s current vice president for external affairs, marketing and board relations.

The executive vice president serves as the school’s second-in-command, a position Fr. Sicard held for 15 years until he was tapped last fall to succeed Fr. Brian Shanley as president.

“Ann is very visible, well-known and highly respected in the Providence College community,” Fr. Sicard said in a statement. “Her appointment to executive vice president marks the latest step in a long career of service to her alma mater across multiple operational areas. She has been an invaluable and trusted colleague for many years, and I believe she is eminently qualified to succeed me as executive vice president.”

Manchester-Molak was a member of the first class of women to graduate from Providence College in 1975, according to the school. She joined the PC staff in 1980 as director of public information after working as a television journalist, and has worked in the college’s executive office for nearly a decade.