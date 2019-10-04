Providence College names new president to succeed Shanley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Leaders at Providence College have elected the college’s thirteenth president after it was announced in March that Rev. Brian J. Shanley would be leaving the post at the end of his third term next June.

Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard will be the institution’s next president. He’s a 1978 graduate of PC who’s served as the college’s executive vice president and treasurer for the past 14 years.

Fr. Sicard served as acting president when Fr. Shanley took a six-month sabbatical in 2018 and served as the president’s chief of staff as well as a co-chair on strategic planning committees for the college.

Sicard will succeed Shanley in July 2020.