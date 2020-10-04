Providence College ‘gradually’ resuming in-person classes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College’s president announced Saturday that in-person classes will be resuming next week.

It will be a slow and steady start, but with the clearance from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) classes will gradually begin to resume at PC, according to Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard.

Sicard said students and faculty will be tested starting the week of October 5, and plan to have a full re-opening by October 12. Extensive testing for students and faculty who have traveled must complete a point-of-origin test before returning to campus.

Students, especially those traveling from “Rhode Island’s Hotspot List” are expected to wear masks, and practice social distancing by staying in self-quarantine until their negative test results are received.

Providence College shifted to full remote learning after more than 80 students tested positive for COVID-19 in a two-day span last month.

The college said it will continue to work closely with RIDOH to monitor the situation and prevent future outbreaks.