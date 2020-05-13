Breaking News
1 dead after head-on crash on Route 101 in Foster
1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Raimondo Coronavirus Briefing Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 3 p.m. Update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Providence coffee shop finds unique way to reopen with social distancing in mind

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy gradually reopens, retail stores and restaurants are preparing for the new normal.

Some businesses have to get creative to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which could include putting marks on the floor to keep customers separated or installing plexiglass barriers between the customers and the staff.

At White Electric Coffee in Providence, you might be reminded of a 20th century church, or an old-fashioned bank teller.

Owner Tom Toupin said his shop won’t look the way it did when the doors were closed back in March. Since his business was mostly takeout, he shut down the store to patrons and has been delivering bags of coffee and other items to keep money coming in. Customers have also been able to do pick-ups on Sundays.

With restaurants allowed to begin outdoor dining on May 18, Toupin started to think about how he could open up his shop for in-person takeout or dining in the coming weeks.

Soon enough, inspiration struck. Using an old pew and some glass, he built a custom barrier to keep his customers and employees safe.

“I didn’t just want to make it a piece of plexiglass,” he said. “I felt like that was just kind of taking away from the cool ambiance of our shop.”

Toupin said he took the pew to the shop about 14 years ago but ended up bringing it home because it was too big.

“There’s some free wood. I don’t have to go to Home Depot and figure anything out,” Toupin said. “One thing led to another, and it kind of just organically built itself.”

Toupin said he’s also constructing a wall in the center of the shop for customers to wait in line, and the floor will have painted numbers to keep them spaced apart.

“Ten years from now, people will look back, they’ll all be faded and beat up and go, ‘That was from 2020 when that crazy pandemic happened,'” he joked.

Toupin said he’s aiming to reopen the shop on June 1 but he’s not sure how many of his employees will come back to work right away.

“The whole thing is tough and confusing,” Toupin added. “So I’m trying to just take my time and let everybody get comfortable.”

White Electric collaborated with Frog & Toad to sell “Knock it Off” brand coffee. Twenty percent of the proceeds are going to the COVID-19 Response Fund, and Toupin said they’ve raised about $1,000 for the fund so far.

For now, customers can order certain products online and opt for a delivery or pick-ups on Sundays at White Electric from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tours Fall River drive-thru testing site
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com