PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses has ordered a gentleman’s club to be shut down for 72 hours.

After an emergency hearing on Saturday morning, the BOL ordered club Desire to be temporary closed.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, a person was stabbed outside of the establishment early Saturday morning.

Lapatin confirmed the incident involved the Hells Angels.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 33-year-old William Ingram-Hughes was charged with disorderly conduct as a result of the altercation.

Another hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.