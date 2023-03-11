PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence club was ordered shut down for 72 hours after police say a security guard was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Investigators say around 2 a.m., they received a call about a disturbance at VIVIX Restaurant & Lounge located on Broad Street.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

An emergency Board of Licenses hearing was held at the Providence Public Safety Complex Saturday afternoon where the club was ordered to close for three days.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.