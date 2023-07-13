PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Legacy Lounge in Providence has been ordered to permanently close, Board of Licenses Chair Dylan Conley confirmed to 12 News.

This comes after the club on Manton Avenue was open after hours with its front door and windows locked with metal gates while patrons were still inside.

According to the board’s decision, Legacy Lounge was supposed to close at 1 a.m. because of a temporary reduction of its hours due to a previous incident.

On June 24, officers arrived at the club around 1:20 a.m. but couldn’t get inside because of the metal gates, which police say were padlocked from the outside.

The incident posed a grave safety hazard, and required a stern response, Conley said.

There have been at least 13 incidents involving Legacy Lounge since January 2019, including six instances of violence with guns or knives.

A lawyer for the club says he will appeal the ruling to the state Department of Business Regulation.