PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilor is hospitalized in “intensive care” after being hit by a vehicle in California over the weekend.

Councilor Helen Anthony’s family released a statement to reporters on Thursday, disclosing Anthony is receiving “excellent care” at Natividad Hospital in Salinas, California.

A Providence City Council spokesperson previously said Anthony, 63, was struck by a van while hiking in Northern California on Saturday. At that time was listed as “stable” in the hospital.

Target 12 has reached out to California Highway Patrol for more details.

The family said the councilwoman is “unable to receive cards or calls at this time.”

Anthony’s family is asking people to consider making a donation in Helen’s name to the Domestic Violence Program at Crossroads RI. Before becoming an elected official, Anthony volunteered at the Women’s Center of RI, a domestic violence shelter that merged with Crossroads.

Anthony represents Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods. She serves on the Finance Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits. She was sworn into the City Council in 2019.

“Our family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of concern for Helen and the prayers for her recovery. Her injuries are serious, but she is in the capable hands of an excellent team of physicians,” the statement said.

Her family also shared people can send a message of support by emailing helen@helenanthony.com, and it will be forwarded to them.