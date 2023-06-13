PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilwoman is recovering after being hit by a van while on a hiking trip out of state over the weekend.

A Providence City Council spokesperson said Helen Anthony was struck while hiking in Northern California on Saturday.

According to family members, she is in stable condition and receiving excellent care.

“Helen is a friend and a colleague. We wish her a speedy recovery,” Council President Rachel Miller said.

Anthony represents Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods. She serves on the Committee on Finance, the Rules Committee, and the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits and was sworn into the City Council in 2019.

“As chair of the Finance Committee, Helen has done incredible work stewarding this year’s budget process. We’ve worked closely on the budget proposal, and her commitment to transparency has been paramount over the last six weeks,” Miller added.

The City Council Finance Committee has a scheduled public hearing and regular meeting Tuesday night to discuss an amended budget proposal.

