PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilor is planning to return to council duties sometime this fall after being hit by a recreational vehicle in California back in June.

Councilor Helen Anthony’s family released a statement to 12 News on Wednesday saying she left the hospital in California and has been continuing her recovery in Rhode Island for several weeks.

“She is incredibly grateful to not only have survived, but to be making plans to return to the city council this fall,” her family wrote.

Anthony, 63, was crossing the entry road to Point Lobos State National Reserve on June 10 when she was struck by an ATV, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Authorities said Anthony was in a crosswalk at the time, and the 82-year-old rider had accelerated “to an unsafe speed.” CHP said the rider stopped after the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors, CHP added, and no charges had been filed.

Anthony had been in an intensive care unit in a California hospital for weeks. Her family told 12 News she is “spending her days on rehabilitation, medical appointments, and rest to regain her strength.”

“Helen will work closely with her doctors and her family to decide how best to ease back into public life, and in the meantime expresses sincere gratitude for the many forms of care and respect for her privacy the Providence community has shown to her and to her family,” her family continued.

Anthony represents Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods, and serves on the Committee on Finance, the Rules Committee, and the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits. She was sworn into the City Council in 2019.

