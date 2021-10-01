Providence City Council will seek to remove city clerk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council plans to formally consider the removal of City Clerk Shawn Selleck, following an investigation commissioned by council leaders that determined he violated the city’s Code of Conduct.

The council plans to vote on a resolution to bring charges against Selleck under the City Charter next Thursday, according to a news release. If the resolution passes, a public hearing would take place at a later date. Under the charter, a two-thirds vote of council members is required to remove the clerk.

The effort to remove Selleck follows months of tension between Selleck and City Council leaders, who Selleck has accused of trying to remove him for political reasons. Selleck was placed on leave by human resources in June following complaints from multiple deputy clerks, but was reinstated after an investigation found their allegations of a hostile work environment to be “unsubstantiated.”

In response, the City Council hired outside attorney Carly Iafrate, who conducted a separate investigation. Target 12 obtained a copy of Iafrate’s final report, submitted Sept. 21, which found Selleck violated the city’s anti-bullying and anti-harassment policies.

The report details a series of complaints by both City Council employees and Selleck’s deputy clerks, accusing him of micromanaging, being argumentative, and berating his staff.

Tina Mastroianni, the first deputy clerk, said she was working in a “hostile, harassing and bullying work environment,” and it was affecting her mental health, according to the report.

According to the report, Mastroianni said she was not yelled or sworn at by Selleck, who is her supervisor, but that he “dominated her space” when she was trying to work, and would talk at length when she repeatedly asked him to leave her alone. The encounters made her feel uncomfortable, she told Iafrate.

Part of the report is at odds with the earlier HR report, which did not find that Selleck created a hostile work environment or met the threshold of harassment. But the HR report did find that the clerk’s office was “toxic,” stemming from “years of gossiping and infighting for positions of authority.”

The HR report also said Selleck is perceived to be a “difficult” and “obsessive” manager, and that employees interviewed during the investigation believe Mastroianni “is attempting to oust Selleck from his position for her own gain.”

Mastroianni was elevated to acting clerk during the time Selleck was on leave.

Both reports describe an altercation with another one of his deputy clerks, Angela Harris, who said Selleck physically held a door shut while trying to discuss her job duties at the end of the work day.

“‘I said no, the conversation is over, and you need to move and to move your hand,’ and he’s still holding the door,” the Iafrate report quotes Harris as saying. “I just stood there and I stared at him. So then he finally moved his hand from the door so I just snatched the doorway and I walked out.”

In an email Friday, Selleck pledged to defend himself against the allegations.

“When I came to work for the City of Providence, my mission was to make the City Clerk’s office work for all of the people of Providence and all of the members of the Providence City Council, not for insiders and the select few,” Selleck said. “As my time here has proceeded, it has become clear that the open flow of information that would best serve the public interest is not being allowed to take place. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this in public at great length and to defend myself against the politically motivated and inaccurate report that was leaked by political actors earlier this week. I will continue to champion transparency of public information to the people of Providence.”

Selleck was was not interviewed for Iafrate’s report because he was not permitted to bring an attorney, but submitted a written statement for her investigation.

In the statement, Selleck said things began to “shift dramatically” when Council President John Igliozzi took the helm of the council in April, following the resignation of Sabina Matos, who had been appointed Rhode Island lieutenant governor.

“I believe that Igliozzi saw an opportunity to exploit the tension between us and place someone who was politically loyal to him at the head of the City Clerk’s office,” Selleck wrote, referring to Mastroianni.

Since the clerk was elected to a four-year term by the council in 2019, Igliozzi cannot replace Selleck on his own.

Selleck himself was on Friday sent the resolution to bring charges against him in order to formally place it on the council agenda, since that is one of the duties of the city clerk.

Yvonne Graf, the council’s senior deputy chief of staff, said Iafrate has been paid $15,000 so far for her investigation, with another invoice of $2,000 to $3,000 expected.

Iafrate has not returned a phone call seeking comment.

The controversy with Selleck has also landed in court.

After being reinstated by HR in August, Selleck said council leaders were still not allowing him to actually do his duties under the City Charter, causing him to file suit. A Supreme Court justice ordered he be fully reinstated to his job pending the outcome of the case.

Target 12 is still reading the 80-page Iafrate report. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.