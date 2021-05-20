Providence City Council urges superintendent to resign amid hiring scandal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Providence City Council is calling for the resignation of Superintendent Harrison Peters, joining the growing list of city and state leaders asking him to do so amid a hiring scandal that has rocked the school district.

The council passed a resolution during Thursday night’s meeting asking Peters to step down. Calls for Peters’ resignation have been mounting after he acknowledged during a Senate oversight hearing that he knew Dr. Olayinka Alege was accused of inappropriately touching students’ feet in Florida prior to hiring him.

Alege, 40, was charged last week with forcibly rubbing an underage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym, an incident that police say was captured on surveillance camera. He pleaded not guilty, but resigned from his job as a network superintendent at the Providence Public School District following his arrest.

Questions immediately arose about why Alege was hired in the first place, considering a 2009 article in the Sun Sentinel said Alege was accused of “popping” boys’ toes as an apparent punishment while working as an assistant principal in Tampa.

The article was among the top Google results for Alege’s name when he was hired last summer, and Peters said he read it.

“I questioned Dr. Alege about it directly,” Peters said. “When he told me that he had meant no harm and that, in hindsight, he understood that his behavior was inappropriate and would never be repeated, I made a decision to believe him.”

Peters’ explanation for dismissing the claims wasn’t good enough for Providence School Board President Nick Hemond.

“I don’t know how you could explain that in a way that’s acceptable, other than convincing someone you didn’t do it,” Hemond remarked. “Dr. Alege’s explanation of ‘I didn’t think it was inappropriate at the time’ would be the most concerning thing I could ever imagine hearing from a person, because to me, it’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever heard and it’s disgusting.”

The Providence School Board voted “no confidence” in Peters’ leadership after he didn’t show up to Wednesday night’s meeting, where he was scheduled for a performance review.

Peters has yet to resign or respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, two additional victims have since accused Alege of forcibly rubbing their feet. Neither have pressed charges, but came forward after seeing a news report that Alege had been charged for a similar allegation.