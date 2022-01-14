Providence City Council to vote on Elorza’s vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As many as 80 Providence police officers, and other city workers, could soon lose their jobs if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced last month that the city updated its COVID vaccination policy, which now requires all employees to provide proof of at least one vaccination by 4:30 p.m. Friday or else face “separation from city employment.”

In response, City Council President John Igliozzi scheduled a vote for Friday afternoon to try and stop Elorza from enforcing the policy, noting the potential mass firings that would result from it.

As of last week, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told Target 12 that city leaders are encouraging all officers to get vaccinated but said he estimated “70 to 80” out of about 450 have refused to get a shot so far.

The Providence Police Union has been vocal about their opposition to the mandate and said their lawyers have been in talks with Elorza to try and negotiate an agreement. Elorza said he would work with officers who have appointments scheduled or who are waiting to get the shot because they recently had COVID.

“I would think that everybody in Providence and everybody who visits and everybody in the state wants to know if there’s not going to be any police come Saturday morning. I know in my neighborhood, they want to know that,” Igliozzi said.

Elorza reassured that workers won’t be fired at 4:31 p.m. and that they were going to take next week to review all of the attestations around vaccinations and then start the administrative process.

“Calm down. That’s not how we do our policy, that’s not how we run the city,” Elorza said.

If the council votes to block the mandate, it would not immediately stop Elorza from enforcing the policy. Ordinances must pass the council twice, then the mayor can either veto or sign it into law.

If Elorza vetoes the ordinance, the council would need to schedule a two-thirds majority vote to override his veto.