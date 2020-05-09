Providence City Council split on Elorza’s reopening plan

Councilman John Igliozzi, center-right, argues with the Providence city solicitor about whether the council has rejected Mayor Elorza’s latest emergency order.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Providence City Council were sharply divided Friday night over Mayor Jorge Elorza’s latest COVID-19 emergency order, with some members arguing it was imprudent to approve a plan that diverges from the guidance laid out by Gov. Gina Raimondo.

“We are consistently inconsistent,” argued Councilman John Igliozzi, referring to multiple occasions during the pandemic when Elorza’s executive orders have set different rules for Rhode Island’s capital city than Raimondo’s statewide orders.

But multiple councilors argued Providence that since has been hit harder by the virus than other municipalities, it should have restrictions tailored to the city’s specific situation.

“We have suffered,” said Councilman Pedro Espinal. “It’s an extreme time in Providence, that takes extreme measures.”

Elorza’s latest order, issued Wednesday, is in line with Raimondo’s when it come to retail, allowing stores to open with restrictions on Saturday, but keeping other businesses such as gyms and salons closed.

However, Raimondo’s order extends until May 23, while Elorza’s goes until June 5, leaving some councilors concerned that local businesses in Providence would not be allowed to open if the governor decides to enter Phase 2 in May.

“Think about that, because you’re going to be getting the phone calls,” said Councilman James Taylor.

Elorza’s order from Wednesday is stricter on wearing masks than Raimondo’s order, and also keeps the parking lots closed at city parks, while the governor is allowing the parking lots to reopen at state parks. Elorza’s order also originally kept Triggs Memorial Golf Course closed in Providence, while state-level policy allows golf courses to be open.

Elorza changed course Thursday amid pushback, amending the order to let Triggs open on Saturday. But because council agenda items must be posted 48 hours in advance, the councilors only “received” the amended order, while holding a vote on Wednesday’s original order.

The councilors voted 7-5 in favor of Elorza’s order, but City Clerk Shawn Selleck ruled it was not approved because of a provision of the city charter that requires a three-fourths majority of councilors to approve of an emergency declaration that extends beyond 60 days.

“It extends beyond the 60 days of March 12 when the executive order was initially issued,” Selleck said. Elorza’s new order would have extended the order more than 80 days past March 12.

Yet City Solicitor Jeff Dana, who was also at the virtual City Council meeting being conducted over Zoom, argued that the order itself references a state law, not the city charter. The state law says that legislative bodies must approve of local emergency orders, but does not mention a three-fourths majority.

“It was issued per his authority, his statutory authority under state law, not under the charter,” Dana said.

“You now single-handedly have disavowed the city charter,” Igliozzi shot back at Dana. “That’s what you have done.”

“No I have not, sir,” Dana replied.

The councilors adjourned the meeting before the debate could continue further.

(View Friday night’s City Council meeting here. Story continues below.)

It was not immediately clear Friday night whether Elorza planned on going forward with enforcing his order, which was set to take effect Saturday. His press secretary said a response to the council’s action was being prepared.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, the majority leader, said she believes Providence will now be under Raimondo’s new order to enter Phase 1 on Saturday, because Elorza’s order was rejected.

“We go by the charter,” Ryan said. “That is our bible.”

She said her constituents have repeatedly asked why Elorza’s message is often different than the one they hear from Raimondo at her daily briefings. For example, Elorza closed all city parks and trails even to pedestrians, while Raimondo allowed people to use state parks but closed the parking lots.

The city’s golf course is also located in Ryan’s ward, and it was shuttered by the mayor while Raimondo allowed golf courses in the rest of the state to stay open with social distancing restrictions.

“People in my ward say the governor has all golf course opened, why is Triggs closed?” Ryan said. “The inconsistencies in the messaging is confusing for people.”

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook

