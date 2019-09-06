Providence city council seeks review of board of license amid recent violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Following violent incidents that took place outside three popular Providence nightclubs in recent weeks, the city council is seeking a solution for nightlife culture.

Noah Lounge on Broad Street and the Rooftop at the Providence GPub downtown were temporarily closed following two unrelated stabbing incidents, while the Flow nightclub on Cranston Street was also closed recently after a patron inside the club was shot.

“We must provide a framework for our nightlife businesses to operate with the know-how of how to handle and deescalate issues that might arise at their establishments. Working with Anthony Santurri, a pioneer in Providence’s nightlife scene, the Council believes that we can find solutions to the challenges that our City is currently facing. I commend my colleagues for making a real and quantifiable change in our City,” said Council President Sabina Matos.

Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said all three establishments have been cooperating with police and have provided surveillance video during the investigation.

Flow nightclub on Cranston Street was ordered closed after police say a patron was shot in the back on the dance floor on Aug. 19.

According to a Providence Police report, the gun was fired into the entrance of Flow and a bullet went through a wall before striking the victim on the dance floor in the back.

Other city officials hope a review of the board of licenses will lead to positive change in the city in terms of nightlife safety.

“As a freshman Councilor I advocated for a balance of opportunities for business owners and the quality of life of our residents,” stated Majority Leader Jo-Ann Ryan. “The Council initiated a complete review of the Board of Licenses and it is apparent to me that we need to do more. With the recent uptick in violence associated around clubs in our City, I believe we are ready to revisit these issues. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make changes that benefit businesses and the community alike.”