PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amid controversy over a lack of public input for a new 30-year tax treaty for the private entity that controls part of the city’s deepwater port, the Providence City Council tabled the issue Thursday night rather than voting as scheduled.

City Councilman Pedro Espinal, who represents the area of South Providence where the port is located, said the 30-year tax treaty for ProvPort would be considered by the next council, set to take office in January. A proposed extension of the organization’s lease and a new bond, however, is still in play for this term, though it was also tabled Thursday night.

Critics accused city leaders of trying to rush through the deal, which was negotiated by Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration and introduced to the City Council in November. The tax treaty and a lease extension until 2052 were approved by the Council Finance Committee on Monday night.

Elorza and half the City Council are leaving office in one month.

ProvPort, a nonprofit that controls part of the port and outsources management to Waterson Terminal Services, said they needed the long-term deal in order to get offshore wind tenants to commit to leasing at the port.

But opponents said the city’s climate justice goals should have been factored into the agreement, and argued a three-decade tax deal should be taken up by the new councilors elected last month, not the lame-duck council currently in office.

The tax deal would continue exempting ProvPort from paying property taxes for the next 30 years, but would increase the share of its revenues that it must give to the city from roughly 5% to 9%.

