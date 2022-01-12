City Council schedules vote to block firings from Elorza’s vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — City Council President John Igliozzi has scheduled a vote for Friday afternoon to try and stop Mayor Jorge Elorza from firing workers en masse who don’t comply with his new vaccine mandate.

The deadline is Friday for all city workers to get at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or be terminated from their jobs. Up to 80 police officers out of 450 remained unvaccinated as of last week, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. It’s unclear how many officers have opted to get vaccinated this week ahead of the deadline.

Friday’s vote to block the mass firings, if approved by a majority of councilors, would not immediately stop Elorza from enforcing the policy. Ordinances must pass the council twice, and then the mayor can either veto or sign it into law.

If Elorza vetoes the ordinance, the council would need to schedule a two-thirds majority vote to override his veto.

The council’s ordinance would not outright block the vaccine policy, but would effectively prevent its enforcement. According to a news release it would prevent the city from firing more than 2% of its public safety employees, or more than 20% of a city department with more than 30 employees, without council approval.

“The city cannot have the mayor fire 60, 70 police officers and jeopardize public safety,” Igliozzi said in an interview for Pulse of Providence last week. “That is a reckless action by the mayor and his staff.”

He said while he wants all the officers to be vaccinated, they should be incentivized to get the shot rather than punished for not doing so.

“The city will be completely lawless,” Igliozzi said. “It will be a complete ruin of the city.”

While Elorza’s new policy — announced shortly before the new year — says employees will be terminated if they are not vaccinated by the deadline, he has not said when he would actually fire the police officers who refuse to get the shot.

The city held a vaccine clinic at the Police Department headquarters this week in an effort to get the remaining officers vaccinated. Elorza said he wanted to stay firm to the deadline to give officers a final nudge, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus to the public.

His office has said he would work with officers who have appointments scheduled, or who recently had COVID and are therefore not eligible to get vaccinated right away.

The Providence Police union, which staunchly opposes the mandate, has been in talks with city lawyers to try and negotiate an agreement, but Elorza has thus far not budged on the Friday deadline.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.