Providence City Council president urges constituents to get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is using the power of social media to reassure her constituents who are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Matos received her first dose of the vaccine Tuesday at one of the clinics set up in the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods.

“This is the best way in which we can help, one control this illness so it doesn’t continue to spread, but also to protect our loved ones,” Matos said. “We’re trying to be proactive and helping individuals, especially those that have limited access to technology.”

A spokesperson for the city tells 12 News that 5,788 shots have been administered through the Providence Emergency Management Agency at the John Hope Settlement House.

I know some are reluctant about getting the vaccine. But, like so many in my community, my family has experienced loss due to the pandemic. That’s why I got vaccinated. I hope you will too. Let’s do our part, and fight the pandemic together. #CrushCovidRI @pvdcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/HU2L5C6sqs — Sabina Matos (@Sabina_Matos) March 16, 2021

While Matos is urging her constituents to get vaccinated, she could soon be doing that same work at the state-level.

She said she was recently interviewed by Gov. Dan McKee’s team for lieutenant governor. State House insiders tell 12 News she’s likely one of the top contenders for the job, which McKee vacated after former Gov. Gina Raimondo was sworn in as commerce secretary.

Today @Sabina_Matos received her first shot of the COVID vaccine and confirmed that she was interviewed last week for the position of Lt. Governor of Rhode Island. She's just waiting to hear if she got the job, or not from @GovDanMcKee. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ogwbShhcAt — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) March 17, 2021

Right now, Matos said she’s just waiting to hear whether she got the job.

“I’d be very honored if he were to select me for the position and I would be glad to be able to work with him and serve the people of the state of Rhode Island,” she said.

Matos said anyone who lives in one of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods that is having trouble signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine should call 311 for assistance.