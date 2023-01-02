PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council welcomed its 15 members Monday, seven of which are brand new.

Some of the new names include councilman Juan Pichardo as pro tempore, Tina Mastorini as city clerk and Sean Bouchard as chief of staff.

Rachel Miller, formerly a councilwoman, was also sworn in as the new city council president.

Miller said the inauguration marks the turning of a new page with the most diverse council in the history of Providence stepping in.

“For the first time, a majority of council members are people of color,” she said. “For a second time, women make up a majority of the council.”

Miller added that the council includes members from Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and roots of other indigenous peoples.

It’s also the first time Providence has elected an open member of the LGBTQ community as president of the council.

Here’s an updated full list of council members: