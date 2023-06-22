PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A $583 million budget for the city of Providence is on its way to Mayor Brett Smiley’s desk.

The Providence City Council held a special meeting Thursday to vote a second time on the amended budget, approving it in a 12-1 vote.

John Goncalves, senior deputy majority leader of the City Council representing Ward 1, was the lone dissenter. He told the other councilors he didn’t agree with raising taxes and voted no on the tax levy. (He is also running in the special election to replace David Cicilline in Congress.)

The plan raises residential property taxes from $17.80 to $18.35 per $1,000, but slightly lowers commercial property taxes from $35.40 to $35.10 per $1,000 and decreases the homestead exemption from 45% to 43%.

The average-priced home would see an increase of $226, almost half of the $448 proposed by Smiley in his initial budget proposal.

The budget also asks the mayor to negotiate PILOT agreements with tax-exempt institutions.

Smiley told Target 12 he plans to sign the budget sometime next week.

