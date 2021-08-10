Providence City Council to hold emergency meeting addressing recent violence in the city

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following several acts of violence in recent weeks, the Providence City Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says violent crime in the city is down overall, but recent shootings and stabbings have distorted the public’s perception of that.

For the second weekend in a row, police responded to multiple incidents including a deadly double shooting.

Two men from Massachusetts died Saturday after they were shot outside a nightclub off Broad Street. Then on Sunday, three people were shot and wounded at a Manton Avenue home.

The violence continued into Monday when a 42-year-old man was walking down Cranston Street when he was stabbed. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

That all follows two shootings last weekend, one which killed an innocent bystander and another that sent five people to the hospital, along with two stabbings, and a woman reportedly being pulled out of her vehicle and beaten during a run-in with a group of ATV and dirt bike riders.

The response to all of this has been less than cohesive from state and city leaders.

In a May 27 letter obtained by 12 News, Gov. Dan McKee told Elorza he was willing to deploy the Rhode Island State Police neighborhood response team to help patrol the city streets but said late last week the mayor hasn’t accepted the help.

In a phone conference Friday morning, Elorza called McKee’s letter about the proposed partnership “odd,” saying talks between the two law enforcement agencies have been ongoing.

“What we have to do is we have to understand the problem at a level of detail then address those issues with solutions designed to work for them,” Elorza said.

Tuesday night they’re planning to attend the meeting along with Public City Commissioner Steven Paré, Police Chief Hugh Clements, Union President Michael Imondi, and the Director of the Nonviolence Institute. Members of the community can also join in person or virtually.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is restricted to 82 people inside.