Providence City Council backs proposed IGT deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council on Thursday threw its support behind the state’s proposed $1 billion contract with gaming technology company IGT.

The council sent the resolution to the Rhode Island House and Senate, urging the chambers to pass legislation to extend the company’s contract for another 20 years.

The resolution says 650 of IGT’s 1,000 Rhode Island jobs are located in Providence, at the company’s American lottery headquarters on Memorial Boulevard and call center on Baker Street. And it says 128 of IGT’s workers actually live in the city of Providence.

“There is a significant economic benefit to having IGT in Providence, including the patronage of local hotels, transportation, restaurants, retail establishments, and entertainment,” the resolution reads.

The council also cites tax revenue gained from having IGT in the city. The company is paying $1.2 million in property taxes to the city this year, but has a tax stabilization agreement that saves them from paying an additional $1 million.

There was no discussion or debate before the council passed the resolution on a voice vote.

“IGT is a multi-billion dollar company that is homegrown, and losing them would be detrimental to the City of Providence and the State of Rhode Island,” Council President Sabina Matos said in a statement. “We can’t afford to lose this great company. They have called Providence home since 1976 and this is where they belong.”

IGT, formerly known as GTECH, negotiated a 20-year contract in 2003 with then-Gov. Don Carcieri. Even though there are four years until the contract expires, Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration argues a decision on a vendor needs to be made soon because it would take years to unravel IGT from the city’s lottery infrastructure.

IGT currently provides the technology that powers the state’s lottery games including slot machines at Twin River’s two casinos. Lottery revenue is the state’s third-largest revenue source.

Twin River has mounted the most vociferous opposition to the deal, arguing the contract should be put out to a public bid.

At the same time the City Council was voting to back the IGT deal, the gaming company and Twin River were battling at the House Finance committee. Both the House and Senate have been holding off-session committee meetings on the deal ahead of the next General Assembly session in January.