Providence City Council approves $5 million for new fire trucks, ambulance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a public campaign by the firefighters union, the Providence City Council voted Thursday night to spend $5 million to buy six new vehicles for the Providence Fire Department.

The $5 million was tacked on to the previously approved $15 million Master Lease, a separate city budget for equipment and vehicles. The vote was taken via a remote Zoom meeting.

The additional money will be spent to buy five different types of fire trucks and engines, and one new ambulance. The previously approved Master Lease already approved funding for three fire trucks, including a special hazards truck.

“Proud to see our city moving forward with a plan that provides for the replacement of eight fire trucks and a rescue in a single year!” tweeted Derek Silva, president of the Local 799 Providence Firefighters Union.

Silva initially wrote a letter to the City Council expressing concerns about the condition of the department’s aging fire fleet, which includes trucks that are more than 20 years old.

According to the fire department’s inventory list, six current frontline fire engines are older than 15 years old — two from 1999, two from 2000, and two from 2002. The five reserve engines — which are only used if a frontline vehicle has to be taken out of service — are from the 1990s. The oldest engine is 30 years old, from 1990.

Six out of the nine ladder trucks are also from the 1990s. The other ladders are from 2004, 2007 and 2018 — the newest vehicle in the fleet, acquired through a federal grant.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said once the city purchases the new vehicles, the oldest and most unreliable vehicles will be decommissioned and used for parts.

The vehicles that are older or costly to maintain will then move to the reserve pool, to be replaced on the front line with the new trucks.

