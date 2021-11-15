Providence city clerk resigns ahead of potential removal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Clerk Shawn Selleck has resigned from his position amid allegations of harassment and bullying, ahead of a removal hearing that was slated to take place this week.

Selleck, who has been the city clerk since 2019, was accused by three deputy clerks of aggressive and confrontational behavior. He was cleared by the city’s human resources department, but the City Council commissioned a separate investigation that found he violated several city policies, prompting the council to initiate removal proceedings.

Selleck called the process political, accusing Council President John Igliozzi of seeking to oust him in favor of a clerk that would “further his political interests.”

Igliozzi, who called the report “horrific,” had declined to discuss any of the details of the accusations until the public hearing, the city’s version of an impeachment trial, later this week.

In a resignation letter to the City Council Monday morning, Selleck continued to insist the removal process was political.

“The upcoming hearing is not designed to be a fair trial with witnesses called and examined by both sides, but rather a concocted political theatre with ad hoc rules set by the Council President himself,” Selleck wrote. “It makes a mockery of due process and of our City and I cannot imagine that I would be able to serve effectively as City Clerk after its conclusion. Given these untenable political circumstances, I have decided to resign the position of City Clerk.”

The trial would have been the first-ever removal proceeding under the Providence City Charter. The council had subpoenaed 19 potential witnesses and hired a prosecutor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.